  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Vienne
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Vienne, France

2 BHK
5
3 BHK
12
4 BHK
16
84 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 93 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$302,216
3 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$247,521
4 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$269,775
2 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$183,431
4 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$271,482
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 93 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$326,120
2 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$191,902
2 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$175,965
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 93 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$324,982
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 96 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$307,908
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$292,541
3 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$250,225
4 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$277,174
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$286,849
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 93 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$313,599
3 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$242,968
4 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$269,206
2 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$179,991
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$309,274
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 93 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$278,312
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$291,402
4 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$290,833
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 96 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$318,152
4 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 3
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$265,421
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$294,248
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$289,126
4 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$253,143
2 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$188,486
3 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$235,782
4 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 1
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$264,866
Properties features in Vienne, France

