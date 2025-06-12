Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Caluire et Cuire, France

2 BHK
12
3 BHK
15
4 BHK
16
45 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
$265,601
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
$436,344
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 5
$621,317
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$404,093
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
$294,058
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
$412,630
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$347,179
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
$708,017
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$454,178
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
$620,369
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 4
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$772,900
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
$374,688
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$355,147
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 92 m²
$665,900
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
$420,029
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
$284,573
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
$332,002
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4
$417,374
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
$344,333
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$568,007
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 54 m²
$379,430
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
$426,859
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 4
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$648,826
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
$674,437
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$438,242
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$408,646
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
$407,887
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$350,594
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$408,646
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
$341,487
