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Barrio residencial Calanova Homes

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,10M
;
20
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ID: 39424
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 125720116
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Avenida Escritores de Riviera

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Nestled between the blue Mediterranean Sea and the rolling hills of Mijas, this development invites you to live every day like a vacation. Here, where the light of the Costa del Sol caresses the bay of Malaga and the climate is a privilege all year round, a residential complex has been created for those seeking comfort, privacy, and a genuine connection with their surroundings. With 42 elegant homes within a gated community, spacious gardens, a swimming pool, and an amenity building that enhances your well-being, this is a home where every detail has been designed for understated luxury. Each home has four spacious bedrooms, as well as an additional versatile room that can be adapted to your needs: office, private gym, cinema room, or leisure space. A home that adapts to you, not the other way around. On the ground floor, terraces and solarium. On the first floor, laminate flooring with anti-impact laminate adds warmth and comfort to the relaxation area. Your new lifestyle begins here, between the sea, the sun, and the calm. Located in one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol, this exclusive project offers the perfect balance between tranquility and connection. Surrounded by nature and wide-open views, and just minutes from the coast, it is a place where the pace of life slows down without sacrificing comfort or proximity to everything you need. Calanova Golf and other prestigious courses, beaches, restaurants, and leisure areas—including the lively and charming La Cala de Mijas—are all within easy reach, just a few minutes away.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Transporte

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