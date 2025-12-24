Barrio residencial Royal Park

Welcome to this new promotion of apartments and penthouses in the prestigious New Golden Mile, between Marbella and Estepona. This exclusive community features 57 units with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, offering spacious and bright interiors with living/dining areas and open-plan kitchens. Large windows connect these spaces to generous terraces or gardens, flooding the homes with natural light. Each unit includes 2 parking spaces and a storage room. Luxurious finishes include high-quality porcelain floors, modern kitchens, and bathrooms with underfloor heating. Enjoy spectacular views from the terrace and 2 grand swimming pools. Thanks to the proximity to the sea, with miles of golden sandy beaches lapped by the azure waters of the Mediterranean Sea, residents can enjoy a pleasant beach lifestyle year-round, whether sunbathing, swimming, or engaging in water sports. The facilities have easy access to beaches such as Playa del Padrón and Playa de Guadalmansa, as well as shops, banks, restaurants, golf courses, paddle and tennis courts, casinos, hospitals and clinics, schools, entertainment venues, and shopping areas.