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Barrio residencial Royal Park

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$908,982
;
20
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ID: 39403
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 217260530
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Resinera Voladilla

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Welcome to this new promotion of apartments and penthouses in the prestigious New Golden Mile, between Marbella and Estepona. This exclusive community features 57 units with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, offering spacious and bright interiors with living/dining areas and open-plan kitchens. Large windows connect these spaces to generous terraces or gardens, flooding the homes with natural light. Each unit includes 2 parking spaces and a storage room. Luxurious finishes include high-quality porcelain floors, modern kitchens, and bathrooms with underfloor heating. Enjoy spectacular views from the terrace and 2 grand swimming pools. Thanks to the proximity to the sea, with miles of golden sandy beaches lapped by the azure waters of the Mediterranean Sea, residents can enjoy a pleasant beach lifestyle year-round, whether sunbathing, swimming, or engaging in water sports. The facilities have easy access to beaches such as Playa del Padrón and Playa de Guadalmansa, as well as shops, banks, restaurants, golf courses, paddle and tennis courts, casinos, hospitals and clinics, schools, entertainment venues, and shopping areas.

Localización en el mapa

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Royal Park
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$908,982
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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