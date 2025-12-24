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Barrio residencial Aalto Residences

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,68M
;
16
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ID: 38954
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2033306788
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Tramontana de Riviera, 52

Sobre el complejo

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This exclusive project consists of 13 luxurious townhouses in La Cala de Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, a region renowned for its natural beauty and proximity to Marbella. The homes feature a Scandinavian design that blends seamlessly with the surrounding environment, offering panoramic sea views. South-facing and energy-efficient, each property comes with a rooftop terrace, complete with a jacuzzi, to enjoy the sun and the stunning views. The townhouses offer between 3 and 5 bedrooms, depending on the buyer’s preference, and are finished with high-quality materials, including gourmet kitchens, designer bathrooms, and underfloor heating throughout. The complex also boasts a swimming pool, gardens, and is within walking distance to the beach, with Marbella just a 10-minute drive away. The area offers all essential services such as supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, and a variety of restaurants. It also features leisure options like a golf course, tennis and padel clubs, and a nearby children’s playground. The location provides easy access to Marbella, Puerto Banús, and Málaga Airport, just a 25-minute drive away. Designed by architects González & Jacobson, this project stands out for its efficient and environmentally respectful architecture, tailored to meet the needs and lifestyle of today’s society, offering a unique and comfortable home on the Costa del Sol.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
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Finanzas
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Aalto Residences
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,68M
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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