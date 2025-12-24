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  4. Barrio residencial Villa Valle Romano

Barrio residencial Villa Valle Romano

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$2,84M
;
20
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ID: 39158
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1508766503
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Calle Flaminio, 2

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Spectacular villa project in Valle Romano with fantastic views of the sea, golf, and mountains. This magnificent luxury villa is an architectural masterpiece that blends modern elegance with comfort and functionality. With a built area of 424 m² and a plot of 1031 m², this impressive property features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, in addition to an extra toilet, providing generous space for enjoyment with family or friends. Built in 2024, this villa boasts a contemporary design and attention to detail, standing out for its spacious, open, and bright areas. The 196 m² terrace is perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate, ideal for sunbathing, hosting barbecues, or simply admiring the stunning views of the sea and the pool. The interior environment is air-conditioned, ensuring comfort throughout the year. From the villa, you can access the pool, designed for enjoying sunny days and social gatherings. A jacuzzi has also been incorporated, creating the perfect space for relaxation and enjoyment. With a south orientation, this villa maximizes natural light and offers a luxurious lifestyle where every detail has been considered for the enjoyment and comfort of its residents. Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this Mediterranean dream, a place where life is synonymous with luxury and well-being. Located in a privileged area, this property is close to the sea and various shops, making it an ideal place to combine the tranquility of coastal living with the convenience of having services at your fingertips.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Barrio residencial Villa Valle Romano
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$2,84M
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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