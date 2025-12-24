  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Estepona
  4. Barrio residencial Altoasis Phase II

Barrio residencial Altoasis Phase II

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$534,980
;
13
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39388
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 994630326
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Calle Maria Pita

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
Exclusive development of 87 single-family homes ready to move into, located in the western part of Estepona, next to the new High Resolution Hospital and right on the golf course. This enclave, undergoing a rapid urban expansion, is establishing itself as one of the most prestigious and promising residential destinations on the Costa del Sol. The homes, spread over two floors plus a basement, feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms, large private terraces, and in some cases, a solarium with stunning views of the sea and golf course. Designed in a modern style inspired by Mediterranean architecture, they offer bright rooms, marble floors, double-glazed windows, electric blinds, and a hot tub designed for your well-being and comfort. The residential complex includes exclusive common areas such as indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, and a gym, as well as redesigned gardens that foster harmony and well-being. The development is undergoing a complete renovation, both inside and out, to offer a high-quality, functional, and elegant environment. Thanks to its strategic location, surrounded by nature and perfectly connected to Estepona, Marbella, Sotogrande, and the Malaga and Gibraltar airports, Altoasis represents a unique investment and lifestyle opportunity on the Costa del Sol. Inmediate delivery.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Valley Views Fase 1
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$447,096
Barrio residencial Casatalaya
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$853,237
Barrio residencial Arrecife Fase 1
Casares, Španjolska
de
$739,472
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Agua
Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$1,88M
Barrio residencial Suite Mijas fase III
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$364,048
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Altoasis Phase II
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$534,980
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Terraza en Lo Marabu, Ciudad Quesada
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Terraza en Lo Marabu, Ciudad Quesada
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Terraza en Lo Marabu, Ciudad Quesada
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Terraza en Lo Marabu, Ciudad Quesada
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Terraza en Lo Marabu, Ciudad Quesada
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Terraza en Lo Marabu, Ciudad Quesada
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Terraza en Lo Marabu, Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Španjolska
de
$397,702
Año de construcción 2026
Apartamentos Modernos de 2 Dormitorios con Grandes Terrazas en Quesada Ciudad Quesada es una localidad vibrante y consolidada en la Costa Blanca, conocida por sus servicios durante todo el año, ambiente internacional y cercanía a las hermosas playas del Mediterráneo. Esta zona animada ofrece…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Kool Torremolinos
Barrio residencial Kool Torremolinos
Barrio residencial Kool Torremolinos
Barrio residencial Kool Torremolinos
Barrio residencial Kool Torremolinos
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Kool Torremolinos
Barrio residencial Kool Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Španjolska
de
$898,743
It is located in one of the most sought after areas of the city, a quiet residential area where residents can disconnect from the daily hustle and bustle. All the ingredients to have the life you want. A destination full of life and excitement, charming beaches, culture, gastronomy, excelle…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Altara Alcaidesa
Barrio residencial Altara Alcaidesa
Barrio residencial Altara Alcaidesa
Barrio residencial Altara Alcaidesa
Barrio residencial Altara Alcaidesa
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Altara Alcaidesa
Barrio residencial Altara Alcaidesa
La Linea de la Concepcion, Španjolska
de
$387,939
New residential development in the province of Cádiz, comprising 55 multi-family homes with 2 and 3-bedroom options. The properties feature spacious terraces that allow residents to enjoy outdoor living with panoramic views over the La Alcaidesa Golf Course and make the most of the natural s…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones