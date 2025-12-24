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  4. Barrio residencial Seven Diamonds

Barrio residencial Seven Diamonds

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,74M
;
8
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ID: 39127
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1829009202
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Located in the golden triangle of the Costa del Sol, in the Atalaya area of Estepona, just 8 minutes from Puerto Banús. Thanks to its privileged location, it is the perfect place for golf lovers, situated next to Atalaya Golf & Country Club, as well as for those who love the lifestyle and leisure of the Costa del Sol. This residential complex feature two types of homes, all independent from one another: two villas with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and five villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Each villa includes a basement for parking, spacious gardens with a private pool, and a solarium with pre-installation for a jacuzzi. The properties also have expansive gardens, a private pool, a jacuzzi on the solarium, and a basement for parking with space for 2 cars, except for one of the villas which will have surface parking. From the solarium of the villas, you can see the Mediterranean Sea on the horizon. Less than 10 minutes away, you can visit the beaches of Saladillo and Guadalmansa for a refreshing swim or to enjoy a cocktail at the beach bar. Also, within less than 10 minutes, you will find one of the most renowned and luxurious marinas in Europe, Puerto Banús.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Seven Diamonds
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,74M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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