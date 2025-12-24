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Barrio residencial Cerrado Heights

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,48M
;
14
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ID: 39508
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1621235702
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Camino Viejo de Marbella a Fuengirola

Sobre el complejo

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English English
We present a unique opportunity to acquire a carefully designed villa in one of the quietest and most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol: Cerrado del Águila. This newly built, south-facing villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is part of a luxury development comprised of just two independent homes, offering unparalleled privacy and exclusivity. Every detail has been carefully considered: from the intelligent layout and modern design to the quality of the materials and construction. This property represents a harmonious combination of contemporary architecture, functionality, and natural surroundings, ideal for those who value a quality lifestyle in a peaceful yet well-connected environment. Privileged Location Located just 20 minutes from Málaga International Airport and 20 minutes from Marbella, this villa is perfect both as a permanent residence and for vacation getaways. It enjoys a frontline golf location at Cerrado del Águila Golf & Resort, surrounded by green areas and with panoramic views of the sea and nature. The area offers tranquility and privacy, while remaining close to key amenities, such as: - Fuengirola Center - Fine sandy beaches - Miramar Shopping Center - International schools, restaurants, and all kinds of services. Whether you're looking for tranquility or quick access to lively urban centers, this location offers the best of both worlds. Property Features and Layout This elegant home is spread over three levels—ground floor, upper floor, and a spacious basement, as well as two parking spaces—offering generous indoor and outdoor spaces. Ground Floor: • Bright, open-plan living/dining room • Modern, fully equipped open-plan kitchen • 1 bedroom, ideal for guests or an office • 1 full bathroom with a contemporary design * Separate laundry room • Direct access to a large terrace, ideal for al fresco dining • Easy-maintenance private garden Beautiful private pool Outdoor parking area First Floor: • Spacious master suite with private terrace 1 additional double bedroom 1 modern bathroom All bedrooms with natural light and built-in wardrobes. Basement: • Machine room • Ample storage space • Cozy home theater or TV room 1 full bedroom with natural light 1 elegant bathroom 2 parking spaces Total built area: 425.26 m2 Plot: 521.58 m2 High-End Features - Underfloor heating throughout the home for maximum comfort year-round. - High-end finishes and top-quality materials. - Modern and minimalist design with clean lines and bright interiors. - Possibility of customizing the interior finishes to your liking. - Energy-efficient systems and materials Outdoor Living: The exterior has been designed to take full advantage of the Costa del Sol lifestyle. The spacious sun-filled terraces, low-maintenance garden, and private pool create the perfect setting for relaxing and enjoying your home. This villa is ideal for discerning buyers seeking a luxury new-build property with the possibility of customization, in a natural and peaceful setting, yet close to everything the coast has to offer.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Barrio residencial Cerrado Heights
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,48M
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