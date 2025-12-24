  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Barrio residencial Veridian I

Barrio residencial Veridian I

Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$906,707
;
11
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39396
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 516915440
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Fuengirola
  • Dirección
    Calle Victoria Kent

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
This development is an exclusive residential community of single-family homes located in El Higuerón, one of the most promising areas on the Costa del Sol, designed to offer a sustainable, modern lifestyle that is connected to nature. The project combines contemporary architecture, energy efficiency, and well-being in a well-maintained and private setting. The development consists of 40 homes built using an innovative industrialized construction system, which ensures higher quality standards, faster construction, and superior energy efficiency. Each home has been designed to maximize natural light, thermal comfort, and sound insulation, incorporating solar technology, smart systems, and sustainable materials that reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. This development offers spacious common areas designed for well-being and outdoor living, including an infinity pool, a children’s pool, an outdoor social club, a sauna, an urban garden, walking trails, and wellness spaces ideal for yoga, relaxation, and connecting with nature. A project where sustainability, design, and quality of life come together to create homes ready for the future.

Localización en el mapa

Fuengirola, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Origin
Rio Real, Španjolska
de
$671,213
Barrio residencial Higueron North Residences Villas
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$4,51M
Barrio residencial Skye Casares Golf
Casares, Španjolska
de
$556,311
Barrio residencial Cobre 37
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$7,39M
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos con espacios interiores y exteriores integrados en Marbella
Marbella, Španjolska
de
$724,500
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Veridian I
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$906,707
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Altezza Suites
Barrio residencial Altezza Suites
Barrio residencial Altezza Suites
Barrio residencial Altezza Suites
Barrio residencial Altezza Suites
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Altezza Suites
Barrio residencial Altezza Suites
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$790,667
A stunning development located in Estepona consisting of flats with excellent finishes and amenities. Due to its strategic location, each of the units will boast splendid sea views and luxury finishes to please the most discerning clientele. This new development enjoys an exceptional locati…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$7,82M
Exclusive development located within the private and secure community of Montemayor, in Benahavís. Set on a 4,762 m² plot and with an impressive built area of 1,840 m², this contemporary residence has been designed to offer exceptional quality, comfort, and privacy. The villa features 6 b…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Las Villas - Sotogrande
Barrio residencial Las Villas - Sotogrande
Barrio residencial Las Villas - Sotogrande
Barrio residencial Las Villas - Sotogrande
Barrio residencial Las Villas - Sotogrande
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Las Villas - Sotogrande
Barrio residencial Las Villas - Sotogrande
Guadiaro, Španjolska
de
$1,18M
Discover a privileged enclave where architecture merges with the landscape. A place where you can breathe the essence of Sotogrande: own style, tranquility, privacy, golf, sea. An elegant residential complex of villas designed by the architectural firm Torras y Sierra, with traditional styl…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones