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Gumbati Group began its positioning in the market in 1998 and still holds a leading position in its field due to its high construction standards.
We are the first company to start large-scale construction in Batumi. We have built 500,000 sq.m. of commercial and residential premises, as we…
Company "Gera Group" has been implementing development projects in Batumi since 2010. The company has already successfully completed two construction projects in Batumi’s tourist district. The team of the company is staffed with highly qualified and experienced employees.
Citron Group boasts an extensive experience on real estate market in Batumi. Currently, the company is realizing construction of two projects: Citron Residence Batumi and Citron Residence Chakvi. The company has already developed one of a kind holiday complex in Batumi Citron Cottage.
The…
The offices of our agency, ZULU VIP, are located in Batumi, Georgia.
Our company sells special projects on the first line of the sea.
The real estate industry continues to grow in this region. The government supports this industry, provides a quick response to property registration in th…
Roof Development is a development company founded in 2017. The company has three completed and two ongoing projects.
Roof Development is staffed with highly qualified employees, Which ensures the creation of advanced residential complexes.
Value
The main value of the company is to p…