Cyprus, 33 Nicodemou Mylona Marina Court - Pafilia House 8101, Paphos, Cyprus
Developer
1977
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
www.pafilia.com
About the developer

A 45-year legacy

In four and a half decades, we have transformed the property landscape in Cyprus, helping to elevate the international status of our beloved country. Pafilia is the market leader for the Cyprus citizenship and residency programs. Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors rely on our expertise and experience in this field. As the largest private property developer in Cyprus, Pafilia offers a total solution to both immigration and lifestyle purchasers with a comprehensive array of pre and post-sale services.

Our extensive experience, personal service and proven-track record, together with our vast and varied property portfolio, which includes Cyprus’ two most ground-breaking developments ONE and Minthis, have earned Pafilia over 39 international awards.

Founded in 1977 and owner-managed by Mr. Elias Eliades and family, the Pafilia brand is synonymous with quality and design and has gained a reputation for excellence.

Services

 

Property Management & Rentals - Blue Orange

Blue Orange manage homeowners’ investments by providing a wide range of tailored after-sales services, including landscaping, gardening, pool upkeep, general maintenance and property insurance.

 

Re-sales - Mymove

Focusing on the Pafos, Polis and Limassol districts, Mymove boasts an extensive portfolio of quality new and resale properties to suit all tastes and budgets.

 

Legal & Financial - Investment program

Our in-house legal team is well-versed in a wide range of property matters, including helping non-EU nationals gain Cyprus residency through real estate investment.

 

Permanent Residency

The Cyprus PR program offers guaranteed permanent residency within two months. All that is required is a single, secure, real estate investment of €300,000. Permits are valid forever and apply to the investor, their spouse, their parents, and children up to age 25.

 

Leisure & Lifestyle - Minthis Resort

Perched on a tranquil hilltop in a protected landscape, lies Minthis, a collection of award-winning luxury residences, villas and suites conceived by world-renowned architects.

 

Finance - Pafilia Wealth Management

Our dedicated financial arm assists clients with opening overseas bank accounts and arranging education, healthcare and tax planning through collaborations with renowned providers.

