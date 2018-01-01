About the developer

A 45-year legacy

In four and a half decades, we have transformed the property landscape in Cyprus, helping to elevate the international status of our beloved country. Pafilia is the market leader for the Cyprus citizenship and residency programs. Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors rely on our expertise and experience in this field. As the largest private property developer in Cyprus, Pafilia offers a total solution to both immigration and lifestyle purchasers with a comprehensive array of pre and post-sale services.

Our extensive experience, personal service and proven-track record, together with our vast and varied property portfolio, which includes Cyprus’ two most ground-breaking developments ONE and Minthis, have earned Pafilia over 39 international awards.

Founded in 1977 and owner-managed by Mr. Elias Eliades and family, the Pafilia brand is synonymous with quality and design and has gained a reputation for excellence.