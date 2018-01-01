Pafilia
A 45-year legacy
In four and a half decades, we have transformed the property landscape in Cyprus, helping to elevate the international status of our beloved country. Pafilia is the market leader for the Cyprus citizenship and residency programs. Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors rely on our expertise and experience in this field. As the largest private property developer in Cyprus, Pafilia offers a total solution to both immigration and lifestyle purchasers with a comprehensive array of pre and post-sale services.
Our extensive experience, personal service and proven-track record, together with our vast and varied property portfolio, which includes Cyprus’ two most ground-breaking developments ONE and Minthis, have earned Pafilia over 39 international awards.
Founded in 1977 and owner-managed by Mr. Elias Eliades and family, the Pafilia brand is synonymous with quality and design and has gained a reputation for excellence.
Property Management & Rentals - Blue Orange
Blue Orange manage homeowners’ investments by providing a wide range of tailored after-sales services, including landscaping, gardening, pool upkeep, general maintenance and property insurance.
Re-sales - Mymove
Focusing on the Pafos, Polis and Limassol districts, Mymove boasts an extensive portfolio of quality new and resale properties to suit all tastes and budgets.
Legal & Financial - Investment program
Our in-house legal team is well-versed in a wide range of property matters, including helping non-EU nationals gain Cyprus residency through real estate investment.
Permanent Residency
The Cyprus PR program offers guaranteed permanent residency within two months. All that is required is a single, secure, real estate investment of €300,000. Permits are valid forever and apply to the investor, their spouse, their parents, and children up to age 25.
Leisure & Lifestyle - Minthis Resort
Perched on a tranquil hilltop in a protected landscape, lies Minthis, a collection of award-winning luxury residences, villas and suites conceived by world-renowned architects.
Finance - Pafilia Wealth Management
Our dedicated financial arm assists clients with opening overseas bank accounts and arranging education, healthcare and tax planning through collaborations with renowned providers.