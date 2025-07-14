  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Abu Dhabi
  4. Wohnkomplex Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22

Wohnkomplex Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$550,000
;
29
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32763
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 28.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Abu Dhabi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2029
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

We present to your attention a new project with a variety of luxurious residences for modern living - Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to become the owner of one of these elite homes. Modern, stylish apartments with breathtaking views of the canal.

 

Total number of parking spaces: 500 secure spaces.

Ergonomic for residents and guests.

Convenient access and 24-hour parking service.

Total available: 242 apartments.

Key features:

 

Gym, swimming pool, 24-hour security, children's playground

Spacious, elegantly designed modern apartments

Excellent location with first-class amenities, premium finishes and conveniences

Modern gym

Panoramic swimming pool overlooking the canal

Ideal location close to schools, hospitals, shopping centers and transport hubs.

Standort auf der Karte

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude Exklusive Strand-Wohnungen am Strand von Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$3,66M
Wohnanlage Como Residences — tall residential complex by Nakheel with artificial lakes and sandy beach in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$17,57M
Wohngebäude ELA Residences by Omniyat&Dorchester Collectio
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$11,70M
Wohnanlage New residence Treppan Tower with swimming pools and a lounge area, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$315,678
Wohnanlage Azizi Grand — new residence by Azizi with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club in Dubai Sports City
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$215,815
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22
Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$550,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Chic Tower
Wohnanlage Chic Tower
Wohnanlage Chic Tower
Wohnanlage Chic Tower
Wohnanlage Chic Tower
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Chic Tower
Wohnanlage Chic Tower
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,27M
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 47
Fläche 142–159 m²
2 Immobilienobjekte 2
Kostenlose Auswahl an Immobilien. Objekte der besten Entwickler. Volle rechtliche Unterstützung der Transaktion.Chic Tower ist ein neuer luxuriöser Wohnturm mit einzigartiger Architektur von DAMAC Properties, der auf der Dubai Canal Waterfront in Business Bay gebaut wird. Ein wesentliches Me…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
159.0
1,27M
Wohnung 2 zimmer
142.0
1,17M
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$189,596
Havelock Residences ist ein neues Wohnprojekt, eine Verkörperung des modernen Lebensstils im Herzen eines der am weitesten entwickelten und grünen Gegend von Dubai - Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens). Studios und Apartments mit 1-2 Schlafzimmern stehen zur Verfügung.Innenräume werden ins…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,54M
Wir bieten Apartments mit Panoramablick auf die Stadt und Parkplätze.Die Residenz verfügt über eine 2-Kilimeter lange Lagune und eine angelegte Promenade, Lounge-Bereiche, eine Bibliothek und einen Co-Working-Bereich, einen Parkplatz, drei Swimmingpools, ein Fitnesscenter, einen Kinderspielp…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen