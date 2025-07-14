Wohnkomplex Samana Imperial Garden

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$245,000
;
12
ID: 32712
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Economy-Klasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A new residential project located in the Arjan area of Dubai, offering luxurious apartments at a very reasonable price. Imagine a spacious residence that exudes modern comfort and style every day. The complex is still under construction, but already offers you a prime location in a lively area and the advantage of being a pioneer.

 

The master plan of this complex combines elegance and functionality. Imagine living in a complex where each apartment has a spacious floor plan with first-class features, as well as access to a communal pool and fitness center, perfectly combining relaxation and entertainment, with an abundance of green areas and amenities for the whole family.

 

Thanks to its excellent location and well-thought-out structure, the value of this property will undoubtedly increase significantly as the area develops. As we see growing demand for luxury housing in this area, any investment in it will bring significant returns.

Standort auf der Karte

Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken

