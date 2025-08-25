  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.

Bakırköy, Türkei
$365,000
13
ID: 28097
Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Marmararegion
  • Stadt
    Bakırköy

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Verleihung der Staatsbürgerschaft
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

1+1 apartment, total area 137 m², net area 88.6 m²

Also for sale are apartments with two (2+1), three (3+1), four (4+1) and five (5+1) bedrooms.

Videos of the apartment and complex are available upon request.

The complex stretches along the famous Bakirkoy coastline, where extensive government infrastructure development, street planning, and waterfront improvement projects have been implemented over the past decade.

All necessary amenities are located near the complex, within a 2 km radius, including medical and educational institutions, shops, and the metro.

Apartments are sold with all kitchen appliances: stove, hood, dishwasher, and oven (Franke Germany brand).

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor and indoor swimming pool
  • Expansive green space
  • Fitness center
  • Basketball and volleyball courts
  • Tennis court
  • 5 children's playgrounds
  • Two 5-star Hilton hotels
  • Turkish bath
  • Steam sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Indoor parking
  • CCTV cameras
  • 24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Bakırköy, Türkei
