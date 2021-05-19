  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Wohnkomplex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

Wohnkomplex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

Sakhu, Thailand
$104,451
11
ID: 28852
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 01.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  • Stadt
    Sakhu

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments.

This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenient shopping street promenade leading to Nai Yang Beach.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 500 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 25 m² - 123 m²

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.

For investors: the opportunity to earn actual rental income. (Management company)

Interest-free installment plan available until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q1 2026.

Facilities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Lobby lounge
  • Fitness area
  • Playground
  • Spa center
  • Clubhouse
  • Recreation pavilion
  • Business lounge area
  • Coworking space
  • Theater with karaoke
  • And much more

Standort auf der Karte

Sakhu, Thailand

Wohnkomplex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Sakhu, Thailand
von
$104,451
