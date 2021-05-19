  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.

Choeng Thale, Thailand
$159,611
8
ID: 28849
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 01.10.25

Standort

  Grundstück
    Thailand
  Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  Stadt
    Choeng Thale

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  Schwimmbad
  Fitnessstudio
  Eingezäunter Bereich
  Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  Online-Tour
  Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A modern condominium within the Andaman City complex, located in Choeng Thalei, Phuket, just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.

The project comprises two seven-story buildings with a total floor area of ​​approximately 9,500 m² and a total of 311 apartments. Ground-floor apartments have direct access to shared or private pools.

Complex Management - Radisson Hotel Group:

  • Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest and most dynamic hotel operators.
  • The Radisson portfolio includes nine brands and more than 1,500 hotels in 114 countries. For over 60 years, the company has been serving the hospitality industry, focusing on personalization and unique guest experiences.
  • Radisson hotel management guarantees a high level of service and a stable income for investors.
  • The complex will feature a 70/30 rental pool system, with the option for owners to occupy their apartments independently. Radisson also offers its own loyalty program with exclusive rates and privileges for members.

The project features modern engineering solutions, including smart home systems, panoramic windows, soundproofing, fireproof doors, fire suppression systems, a Japanese water purification system, private water heaters, underground parking, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The location boasts well-developed infrastructure: nearby are golf courses, spas, international restaurants, sports clubs, and the Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket shopping areas. Phuket International Airport is approximately a 30-minute drive away.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Ground-floor restaurant
  • Rooftop restaurant with bar
  • Rooftop fitness area
  • Coworking space and lobby
  • Swimming pools and relaxation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Water sports and equipment rental
  • Playground for all ages
  • Water park and kids' club with entertainment
  • Mini-disco, quests, and master classes

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Wohnkomplex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
von
$159,611
