Wohnkomplex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.

A modern condominium within the Andaman City complex, located in Choeng Thalei, Phuket, just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
The project comprises two seven-story buildings with a total floor area of approximately 9,500 m² and a total of 311 apartments. Ground-floor apartments have direct access to shared or private pools.
Complex Management - Radisson Hotel Group:
The project features modern engineering solutions, including smart home systems, panoramic windows, soundproofing, fireproof doors, fire suppression systems, a Japanese water purification system, private water heaters, underground parking, and electric vehicle charging stations.
The location boasts well-developed infrastructure: nearby are golf courses, spas, international restaurants, sports clubs, and the Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket shopping areas. Phuket International Airport is approximately a 30-minute drive away.
Completion date: Q4 2026.
Infrastructure:
