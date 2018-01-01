  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesien
  3. Gated complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia

Gated complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia

Ungasan, Indonesien
von
€63,948
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Optionen Optionen
Wohnungen Wohnungen
Adresse Adresse
Medien Medien
Nachrichten Nachrichten

Über den Komplex

A project with a low entry threshold in a prestigious location a few minutes drive from the azure ocean and one of the best beaches in Bali - Melasti Beach.

The residence features a kindergarten and kids' studios, a swimming pool 40 x 50 m and sports grounds, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area.

Completion - 2025.

Advantages

The developer provides property management services: organizes the rental of apartments, maintains accounting, optimization and payment of taxes, transfers rental income to a convenient account.

The yield is from 12% per annum.

Installment plans available:

  • 50% - down payment;
  • 40% - during construction;
  • 10% - upon delivery of the object.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Bukit, Ungasan is an area with beautiful beaches, picturesque cliffs and developed entertainment infrastructure. Most of the photos from Bali are taken here.

The complex is 4 minutes by bike from Melasti Beach. A pedestrian path will be built from the project directly to the beach - it will be possible to get to the shore in a minutes.

Nearby there are several beach clubs with Mediterranean cuisine, grill bars, live music and the best parties on the island.

This location is chosen by five-star hotels Hilton, Kempinski, Ritz-Carlton. The project will give them strong competition in the short-term rental segment.

Standort des Neubaus
Ungasan, Indonesien

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesien
von
€123,329
Wohnanlage Apartamenty u okeana
Denpasar, Indonesien
von
€292,796
Wohnanlage THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesien
von
€228,747
Wohnanlage Azure
Ungasan, Indonesien
von
€82,349
Wohnanlage MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Sanur, Indonesien
von
€466,643
Sie sehen gerade
Gated complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesien
von
€63,948
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen.
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Batu Bolong, Bali, Indonesia
Wohnanlage New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Batu Bolong, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesien
von
€328,878
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Wir bieten ein Stadthaus mit einem Swimmingpool und einem Garten. Die Residenz bietet rund um die Uhr Sicherheit. Fertigstellung - Mai 2024. Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses Es ist möglich, ein "Smart Home" -System zu installieren. Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Cafe - 2 Minuten Strand - 6 Minuten Beach Club - 10 Minuten
Wohnviertel Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Wohnviertel Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesien
von
€333,970
Kapitulation vor: 2025
Immobilienagentur: Baliray
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer Pool 2 Fußböden Parkplatz Intelligentes Zuhause Kostenlose FINS-Mitgliedschaft Bereich:  Gebäude - 90 m ² Preis: 365.000 $ (4.055 $ pro m ²) Einnahmen aus der Anmietung einer Villa: Laden - 85%  Umsatz pro Tag unter Berücksichtigung des Ladens des Objekts pro Jahr - 200 $ (45.890 $) Gewinn unter Berücksichtigung von Ausgaben und Steuern pro Jahr - 52.866 $ (14,8%) Rückzahlung - 7,3 Jahre Gewinn : 90000 $ (25%) Eigentumsbedingungen für Immobilien: Bauende - gebaut Grund- und Immobilieneigentum - Pacht 30 Jahre
Wohnanlage Serenity
Wohnanlage Serenity
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesien
von
€178,422
Fläche 133–184 m²
2 objekte 2
Kapitulation vor: 2024
Immobilienagentur: Илья
Serenity ist ein Premium-Komplex aus Villen und Stadthäusern im zentralen Bereich von Bali-Ubud. Der Komplex befindet sich auf einer Fläche von 2400 m2 und besteht aus 11 Stadthäusern und 2 Villen. Die Villen sind mit einem 25 m2 großen Pool, einer lokalen Fläche von 120 m2 und einer Terrasse ausgestattet. Die Stadthäuser sind mit 13 m2 großen Schwimmbädern ausgestattet und haben eine lokale Fläche von 30 m2.
Realting.com
Gehen