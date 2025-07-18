Wohnkomplex Portside Residence in Pireaus

Portside Residence – Premium Investment Opportunity in Piraeus

Unlock the potential of prime real estate just steps from the Aegean.

Presenting Portside Residence — a rare opportunity to own a fully operational, high-yield rental property in the heart of Piraeus, just 100 meters from the port where millions of travelers pass through each year en route to the iconic Greek islands.

This modern building features 11 turnkey units, including 2 stunning penthouses, all fully furnished and equipped with top-quality white goods. Designed for both short and long-term stays, this property is ideal for tapping into the booming tourism and business travel markets.

Unbeatable location:

100 meters from the Port of Piraeus – Greece’s busiest passenger port

100 meters from the Metro – with direct access to Athens International Airport

Surrounded by hotels, shops, cafes, and restaurants in a thriving, cosmopolitan neighborhood

Piraeus is more than just a port – it’s a destination in its own right, with a constant flow of tourists, professionals, and locals. With high occupancy potential year-round, Portside Residence is perfectly positioned for stable income and capital appreciation.

Whether you're looking to expand your real estate portfolio or secure a foothold in one of Greece’s most strategic locations, this is the investment that delivers.

Location. Demand. Turnkey setup. Portside Residence has it all.