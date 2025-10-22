  1. Realting.com
Limar Homes

Griechenland, Municipality of Athens
Company type
Bauherr
Año de fundación de la compañía
2024
Auf der Plattform
Weniger als einen Monat
Sprachen
English
Webseite
www.limarhomes.com
Über den Entwickler

At Limar Homes, we are proud to be a leading real estate developer in Greece, committed to shaping the future of urban living.

Our mission is simple yet powerful: to improve the Greek skyline with beautifully designed, high-quality developments that enhance the way people live, invest, and experience property in Greece.

We focus on creating exceptional residential and mixed-use projects that combine modern architecture, thoughtful design, and lasting value. Every development is crafted with care — not just to meet today’s needs, but to inspire a better tomorrow.

Whether you're buying a home, investing in Greek real estate, or seeking a lifestyle change through the Golden Visa program, Limar Homes is here to deliver excellence at every step.

The partners bring over 20 years of experience in real estate, both in Greece and internationally, with a proven track record in development, investment, and property management. Our deep industry knowledge and strong network allow us to deliver projects that combine design, functionality, and long-term value.t  

Building beauty. Creating value. Improving lives.

Arbeitszeiten
Jetzt geöffnet
Derzeit im Unternehmen: 17:20
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Montag
09:00 - 18:00
Dienstag
09:00 - 18:00
Mittwoch
09:00 - 18:00
Donnerstag
09:00 - 18:00
Freitag
09:00 - 18:00
Samstag
Freier Tag
Sonntag
Freier Tag
Unsere Makler in Griechenland
Manos Vas
Manos Vas
