Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Trimiklini
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Trimiklini, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trimiklini, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trimiklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
This modern detached villa in Trimiclini offers the perfect combination of comfort and style…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Trimiklini, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go