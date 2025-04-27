Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Protaras, Cyprus

5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 413 m²
This masterpiece is located on the Front Line in a unique beach resort project, is created t…
$3,81M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 377 m²
Situated right at the forefront within an exceptional resort near the renowned Konnos beach …
$3,16M
Cottage 4 rooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 420 m²
For sale four bedroom resale detached house in Agia Napa - Famagusta province. The house con…
$899,851
