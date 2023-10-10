Pool Residential properties for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

UAE
83 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
170 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
143 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
143 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
5
200 m²
2
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€620,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
5
210 m²
2
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
7
500 m²
3
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
338 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 338 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,01M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
202 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€741,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
200 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€704,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
4
316 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,01M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
4
316 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€924,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
292 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€756,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
292 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€756,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
302 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€756,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
302 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€756,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
301 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 301 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,01M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
292 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€924,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
329 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 329 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€882,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
329 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 329 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€840,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
5
462 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 462 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,79M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
5
532 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 532 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
4
316 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
4
316 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
4
316 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
213 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 213 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€646,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
213 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 213 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€646,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
266 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 266 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€856,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
214 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 214 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€646,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
214 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 214 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€646,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
3
291 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 291 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,01M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
