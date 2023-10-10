Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Peyia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Peyia, Cyprus

apartments
21
houses
133
94 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer spacious v…
€649,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
€480,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of villas, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with spacious gardens and a pan…
€850,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a panoramic view at 50 meters from the…
€5,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive beachfront complex of villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve and sandy beaches, Pey…
€574,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view in a quiet and picturesque area, Peyia, Cyprus …
€2,25M
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished villa at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Peyia, Paphos, Cyprus…
€2,45M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a panoram…
€1,20M
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villa with a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a v…
€4,00M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence close to beaches, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity pools and pa…
€754,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Peyia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool near the sea, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer furnished apartment…
€341,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of luxury villas with a swimming pool, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer modern…
€944,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€620,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€1,40M
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€4,00M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 338 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 338 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,01M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€741,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€704,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,01M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€924,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€756,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€756,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€756,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€756,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 301 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,01M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€924,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 329 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€882,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir