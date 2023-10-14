Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
€592,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea view apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, 400 meters from the beach, in…
€600,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 152 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situate…
€1,80M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 135 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situate…
€665,000
