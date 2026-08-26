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Monthly rent of seaview townhouses in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Enjoy panoramic sea and mountain views from this attractive ground-floor townhouse for rent …
$1 400
per month
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Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
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