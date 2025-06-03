Show property on map Show properties list
Rent houses per month in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
A super beautiful, Aristocratic house located in the best area of Engomi, Nicosia. 🏡 The To…
$22,176
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Located in one of Nicosia’s most quiet residential areas this outstanding 5 bedroom property…
$4,213
per month
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 636 m²
La Maison Real Estate is delighted to present a spectacular property in Ayioi Omologites. Th…
$5,544
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Spacious 4BR Property for Rent I with Storage Room I Maid Room I Good Location. La Mais…
$8,174
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Relaxing Lifestyle Detached House in the Tranquil Environs of Egkomi-Makedonitissa Nestled …
$1,962
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
For Rent a modern house located in Agios Andreas close to the center of Nicosia in a very qu…
$2,725
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
La Maison Estates is thrilled to introduce this stunning 4-bedroom property, complete with a…
$4,141
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 670 m²
Excellent 5 bedrooms house in Engomi area. Experience the illusion of space in this wonderf…
$1,66M
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
This beautiful town-house was built in 1908 and is located in old town Nicosia. The neighbor…
$2,725
per month
House in Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
This luxury home is situated in a nice neiborhood of Engomi  area and enclosed by mature gar…
$6,653
per month
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Elegant Three-Storey Semi-Detached Furnished House for Lease in Lycavitos We are pleased to…
$2,507
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Super Contemporary five-bedroom house of  650sqm (450sqm plus 200sqm basement) located in th…
$9,979
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Introducing an exceptional residence situated on a 600 sqm plot, boasting a spacious interna…
$4,141
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Simply Stunning Residence with Premium Features in Engomi Ground Floor: An expansive open-p…
$2,943
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Luxury Home in Engomi: Exquisite Living in a Prime Location This exceptional luxury home is…
$6,539
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
The house consists of 5 large en suite bedrooms, 2 on the upper floor with a kitchenette and…
$7,207
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
For rent fantastic house in Engomi, very near to Hilton Park Hotel and Alpha Mega Supermarke…
$3,487
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Luxury Living in Engomi: This luxurious property is nestled in the heart of Engomi, one of N…
$5,449
per month
