Rent houses per month in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Nicosia
42
Strovolos
9
Latsia
10
Lakatameia
5
51 property total found
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Nestled in the charming neighborhood of Archangelos in Nicosia, Cyprus, this exceptional 4-b…
$2,398
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
This beautiful town-house was built in 1908 and is located in old town Nicosia. The neighbor…
$2,725
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
This impeccably situated residence located in the heart of Old Nicosia , in close proximity …
$2,180
per month
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
A brand-new unfurnished 4-bedroom semi-detached house, built in 2024, offering modern design…
$2,038
per month
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Luxurious 4-Bedroom Residence for Rent in Archangelos, Nicosia Experience refined living in…
$2,289
per month
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Elegant Three-Storey Semi-Detached Furnished House for Lease in Lycavitos We are pleased to…
$2,507
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Luxury Home in Engomi: Exquisite Living in a Prime Location This exceptional luxury home is…
$6,539
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Relaxing Lifestyle Detached House in the Tranquil Environs of Egkomi-Makedonitissa Nestled …
$1,962
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Simply Stunning Residence with Premium Features in Engomi Ground Floor: An expansive open-p…
$2,943
per month
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
4 bedroom detached house with swimming pool in Anthoupoli The property is located in a very…
$3,963
per month
6 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
This lovely house is located in Prestigious area of Strovolos, to an area that only luxuriou…
$14,414
per month
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood in Latsia area with easy access to the high way. T…
$4,879
per month
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
This amazing property located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very easy access to th…
$14,168
per month
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
A super beautiful, Aristocratic house located in the best area of Engomi, Nicosia. 🏡 The To…
$22,176
per month
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
This Gorgeous Outlooks Home is now available for Rent in Latsia area (near GSP stadium) with…
$4,904
per month
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
A beautiful Three bedroom detached house in Lakatamia-Anthoupoli area. This luxury property …
$4,435
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
The house consists of 5 large en suite bedrooms, 2 on the upper floor with a kitchenette and…
$7,207
per month
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 500 m²
This is one of the most luxurious houses in Nicosia, encompassing the ultimate in luxury, st…
$22,176
per month
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 690 m²
If you are looking for the height of luxury in your property, in a great location, with  exp…
$13,305
per month
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 636 m²
La Maison Real Estate is delighted to present a spectacular property in Ayioi Omologites. Th…
$5,544
per month
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We introduce an elegant modern family residence situated on a corner plot, boasting a splend…
$3,814
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Spacious 4BR Property for Rent I with Storage Room I Maid Room I Good Location. La Mais…
$8,174
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
La Maison Estates is delighted to introduce this enticing 4-bedroom property in Palouriotisa…
$4,904
per month
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
a Modern design property in a big plot with double covered parking Located in a beautiful ar…
$4,359
per month
5 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
? Five-Bedroom Modern Home for RENT ✨ Welcome to your beautiful home in Lakatamia, Agios Ni…
$1,635
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
La Maison Estates is thrilled to introduce this stunning 4-bedroom property, complete with a…
$4,141
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Excellent house is now available for Rent in the berautiful area of Dasoupoli close to all a…
$2,943
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Located in one of Nicosia’s most quiet residential areas this outstanding 5 bedroom property…
$4,213
per month
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 427 m²
This is a dream house, very unique and extremely luxury in the most exclusive area of STROVO…
$5,994
per month
House in Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
This luxury home is situated in a nice neiborhood of Engomi  area and enclosed by mature gar…
$6,653
per month
