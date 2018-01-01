Low-rise residence with a parking, Mesa Getonia, Cyprus

The residence features a garden and a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile flooring
Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
Main road - 200 meters
Shopping mall - 550 meters
Supermarket - 400 meters
School - 850 meters
Port - 1.3 km
Marina - 3.5 km
Water park - 2.2 km
Golf course - 2.4 km
Paphos International Airport - 45 km
Larnaca International Airport - 60 km
Nicosia - 60 km
We offer furnished apartments with balconies.
The residence features swimming pools, a kids' playground and landscaped gardens, concierge service, a restaurant, a gym, a wellness center.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located at 200 meters from the sea, within walking distance of a cinema, restaurants and nightlife, 57 km from Larnaca Airport.
We offer luxury villas with large windows and balconies, a panoramic view of the mountains, hills and valleys, landscaped gardens and swimming pools 3 x 6 m, parking spaces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Aluminium windows
Solar water heater
Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
Blue-Flag beach - 15 minutes (10 km)
Paphos - 9 minutes (7.3 km)
Paphos harbour and promenade - 20 minutes (12.4 km)
International private school - 11 minutes (5.5 km)
Highway - 7 minutes (4.9 km)
International airport - 21 minutes (21 km)
Golf course - 5 minutes (5.4 km)