Residential complex with garden and views of the town, sea and swimming pool, Paralimni, Cyprus

The project consists of six blocks of flats providing a sense of privacy. The 64 flats have a sea view or a view of the communal pool. There are also penthouses with private pools and apartments with private gardens.

Designed to convey the feeling of a summer resort, the apartments stand out for their minimalism, clean lines and quality materials.

The spacious common areas create a sense of openness for the residents, making the project not only a holiday destination but also an ideal place for permanent living.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The apartments are located in Protaras, very close to the town of Paralimni but also very close to the Kapparis neighbourhood. This is one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Protaras, which is active all year round and offers dozens of amenities and entertainment options. The project is located on a hill with unobstructed views of Famagusta and Kapparis. It is also just a short drive from the best beaches in Cyprus.