Located on the stunning island of Cyprus, nestled in the heart of the Mediterranean, Aphrodite Hills Resort is destined to mesmerise you with its incredible beauty.
It is elegantly placed on a beautiful historical and mythological hill, with panoramic views overlooking the remarkable beau…
Cyfield is a Class A contractor for all types of building and infrastructure projects, as well as high-rise building expert for residential and commercial projects in the countries we operate in. We have been a pioneer development company, setting the way forward by constantly establishing n…
Leading Residential & Commercial Property Developer in Limassol, Cyprus
Explore Our Property Listings
Livein Properties is a fully integrated development and construction company in Cyprus, committed to enhancing living spaces for both residential and commercial purposes. We specialize i…
A 45-year legacy
In four and a half decades, we have transformed the property landscape in Cyprus, helping to elevate the international status of our beloved country. Pafilia is the market leader for the Cyprus citizenship and residency programs. Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals…