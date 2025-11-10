Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Melini
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Melini, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Melini, Cyprus
Apartment
Melini, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Melini village in Larnaca in G3 zone, with 10 % cover ratio, building d…
$56,899
Leave a request
Apartment in Melini, Cyprus
Apartment
Melini, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Melini village of Larnaca in G3 zone, with 10 % cover ratio, building d…
$45,287
Leave a request
Apartment in Melini, Cyprus
Apartment
Melini, Cyprus
Nice agricultural land in Melini village in Larnaca in G3 zone, with 10 % cover ratio, build…
$63,867
Leave a request
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Melini, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go