Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
Willow Bay Apartments is a modern residential complex in a prime location, just minutes away…
$4,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Prestige Manor offers stylish apartments in the heart of Paphos, perfectly situated near his…
$560,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Violet Charm seamlessly blends prime location, leisure, luxury, privacy, and elegance, creat…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 439 m²
Purple Bliss is nestled in an exclusive beachfront setting, offering sweeping views of Pafos…
$6,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ypress Grove is a serene suburban development in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, o…
$480,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Lazul Mare is an exclusive collection of 20 luxurious villas, seamlessly blending contempora…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Area 760 m²
Perrinte Villas blend contemporary and Mediterranean architecture, featuring natural materia…
$3,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Three-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Terrace and Pool Option in Emba, Paphos This stylish three…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Morriesa Homes is a prestigious collection of luxury villas located in the scenic Sea Caves …
$2,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Montfield Apartments is a modern residential complex designed for comfortable living and rel…
$659,119
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Axeon Apartments is located in a prestigious area of Limassol, making it an ideal choice for…
$606,481
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Lavender Elegance boasts distinctive designs, offering residents a spacious and comfortable …
$481,752
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go