Houses with garden for sale in Lakatameia, Cyprus

villas
7
cottages
22
36 properties total found
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$300,296
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious three-bedroom mansion for sale in Polemidia - Limassol province,…
$490,445
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale a detached house of four bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, with…
$299,950
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This  house is located in Lakatamia area  near Strakka Taver with plenthora of anemities lik…
$544,911
5 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Modern property  in a quite residential  area of lakatamia close to all amenities. details:…
$599,402
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
For sale under construction a detached corner house of three bedrooms in Palodia - Limassol …
$323,406
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in New Port area - Limassol provin…
$330,326
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale a new detached three bedroom house in Ipsoupoli - Limassol province, with 168 sq.m.…
$282,073
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Krasa - Larnaca district, …
$290,287
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$495,399
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Nestled in the heart of lakatamia near all amenities and services, this stunning property is…
$490,420
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
$327,824
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
This luxurious villa, located on the outskirts of Nicosia, offers easy access to the highway…
$642,995
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Episkopi - Limassol province, …
$284,077
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Krasa - Larnaca district, …
$289,952
Villa 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$489,919
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
$299,950
Cottage 5 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 5 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Resale five bedroom detached house for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol province, with 30…
$497,548
Cottage 2 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Two-storey semi-detached unfinished two-bedroom house with basement for sale, in a quiet and…
$166,164
Cottage 2 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Two bedroom semidetached resale house for sale in Liopetri - Famagusta province. The house c…
$138,562
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Three Bedroom Detached property For Sale in Lakatamia next to green area. Situated in a well…
$272,456
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
A beautiful Three bedroom detached house in Lakatamia-Anthoupoli area. This luxury property …
$654,180
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Amazing property in the beautiful area of STELMEK, Nicosia. A Uniquely combining luxury ass…
$430,480
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Livadia - Larnaca district…
$288,285
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
This Modern property is located in Archagelos area close to all amenities and services. The…
$937,247
5 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Discover this stunning five-bedroom house located in Archangelos, Nicosia. Situated in one o…
$517,665
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 197 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$328,381
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
$323,406
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$489,919
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Four bedroom detached villa in lakatamia close to all amenities. It consists of a living roo…
$554,389
