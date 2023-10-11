Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta mones lemesou

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta mones lemesou, Cyprus

houses
6
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room wi…
€900,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€780,000

Properties features in koinoteta mones lemesou, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir