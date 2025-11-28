Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Koinoteta Akrountas, Cyprus

2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Akrounda, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
A lovely well appointed 4 bedroom house with a separate maids annex. The property has an int…
$1,84M
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Akrounda, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Nestled on an expansive 6,000 m² plot, this exceptional villa offers the ultimate blend of l…
$2,85M
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Properties features in Koinoteta Akrountas, Cyprus

