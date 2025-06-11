Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Yeri, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Warehouse 1 198 m² in Yeri, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 198 m²
Yeri, Cyprus
Area 1 198 m²
This warehouse located in Geri industrial area. They have a covered area of 1,198sqm and 598…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 075 m² in Yeri, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 075 m²
Yeri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 075 m²
An industrial warehouse in Geri. It is located within Geri’s industrial area. The warehouse …
$822,320
Leave a request
