Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Famagusta District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Famagusta District, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Lovely three bedroom villa in Kappariareaavailable for rent, built in two levels. It has int…
$1,742
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Famagusta District, Cyprus

with Garden