  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Aradippou
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Demos Aradippou, Cyprus

Aradippou
34
Aradhippou
16
22 properties total found
Cottage 2 rooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 201 m²
For sale under construction a detached two bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, wit…
$250,247
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Pila - Larnaca district, w…
$250,247
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
A cozy family villa in Aradippou area for sale. The property located in a very nice and quie…
$354,192
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Pila - Larnaca district, w…
$250,247
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$270,267
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
A stylish modern detached villa for sale in Aradippou area in Larnaca province. The villa is…
$310,599
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
A modern family detached villa in Aradippou area for sale. The property located in a very ni…
$326,947
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$250,247
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
A magnificent comfortable villa in a big plot in Aradippou area for sale. The property is lo…
$599,402
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Detached villa in Aradippou in area for sale. The located in a very nice and quiet location,…
$392,336
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Independent three-bedroom house for sale in Pano Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with 170 sq.m…
$282,279
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale a detached house of three bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, wit…
$268,676
4 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Modern house with a swimming pool located in Aradippou area close to all amenities. The hous…
$632,097
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
A modern design detached villa with private pool in Aradippou area for sale. The property lo…
$381,438
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 217 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, w…
$269,955
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in ​​Kallithea near Carlsberg - N…
$241,960
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
$270,267
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A detached villa, ideal for family, in Aradippou area for sale. The property located in a ve…
$316,048
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
A lovely modern family house in Aradippou area for sale. The property located in a very nice…
$310,599
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 201 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, w…
$239,960
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
A design detached villa in a large plot with big garden in Aradippou area for sale. The prop…
$359,641
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale detached three bedroom house in Tseri - Nicosia province, with 152 sq.m. covered in…
$246,443
