Villas for sale in Demos Aradippou, Cyprus

Villa 4 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa for sale in Larnaca, located in a quiet area of the new AEK stadium, a few minu…
$940,502
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
It is located in Aradhippou area It consists of 1 completely independent residence. It has …
$622,736
Villa 3 rooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
$247,699
