Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Chloraka
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
153 m²
2
New complex of furnished villas close to the coast, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer furnished vil…
€700,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
129 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea at 660 meters from the beach…
€615,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
185 m²
2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious …
€590,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
178 m²
3
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus …
€620,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
150 m²
2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
€399,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
5
270 m²
2
Gated residence at 100 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious villas with …
€1,75M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
126 m²
2
Unique residence at 200 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer modern villas with a…
€610,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
5
377 m²
3
Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and gardens, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas …
€1,43M
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
128 m²
1/3
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€440,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
2
Exclusive 2 - floor villa with an area of 203 m & sup2 for sale; under construction, in one …
€630,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
3
144 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€595,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
2
182 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
2
186 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€610,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
5
3
150 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€345,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
3
2
78 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
€240,000
Recommend
