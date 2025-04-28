Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

15 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
Nestled on the western peninsula, these luxurious beach villas epitomize modern coastal livi…
$6,16M
Leave a request
9 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
9 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 818 m²
Part of a contemporary gated development in Ayia Napa, offering convenient access to ameniti…
$3,27M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Nestled in a serene private community along the western shoreline of Ayia Napa, this stunnin…
$2,13M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
This 4 bedroom seaside villa with private pool is surrounded with views across  the sea.  Lo…
$720,706
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 309 m²
Discover unparalleled waterfront living at this exclusive villa in Ayia Napa, just a kilomet…
$1,73M
Leave a request
House in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
House
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
This 3,249 square meter plot is located in the charming coastal village of Ayia Thekla, a sh…
$3,21M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
REDUCED PRICE! This amazing 4 bedroom villas is a beautiful gem! It is obvious that the cu…
$463,174
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
This gated villa is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Protaras. Mode…
$1,39M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
STUNNING BEACHFRONT 4 bedroom villa located in a prime location in Protaras with TITLE DEEDS…
$2,22M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 227 m²
A haven of luxury and sophistication just moments from Ayia Napa Marina and a mere 100 meter…
$871,858
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 241 m²
Potential homeowners seeking comfort, quality, and stunning sea views will find their expect…
$2,07M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 580 m²
This pure luxury property is situated in Ayia napa and  offers the highest standard of luxur…
$4,03M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 254 m²
This beautiful property is located in a residential development where modern design blends w…
$3,21M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover this charming villa in the tranquil coastal area of Ayia Thekla, Famagusta. Embraci…
$544,911
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Ayia Napa is a sought-after destination for those seeking a high-quality lifestyle blending …
$2,07M
Leave a request
