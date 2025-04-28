Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Nestled in a serene private community along the western shoreline of Ayia Napa, this stunnin…
$2,13M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
This 4 bedroom seaside villa with private pool is surrounded with views across  the sea.  Lo…
$720,706
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
REDUCED PRICE! This amazing 4 bedroom villas is a beautiful gem! It is obvious that the cu…
$463,174
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
This gated villa is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Protaras. Mode…
$1,39M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
STUNNING BEACHFRONT 4 bedroom villa located in a prime location in Protaras with TITLE DEEDS…
$2,22M
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 698 m²
Indulge in waterfront luxury living at this exquisite residence situated in eastern Ayia Nap…
$3,65M
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 580 m²
This pure luxury property is situated in Ayia napa and  offers the highest standard of luxur…
$4,03M
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 254 m²
This beautiful property is located in a residential development where modern design blends w…
$3,21M
