Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Akrotiri village
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Akrotiri village, Cyprus

1 BHK
34
2 BHK
16
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/7
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: New Projective -in -Ingoristrastructure -Summe…
$124,429
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: large -scale investment project Klizimorye, No…
$238,576
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: investment project Klassalssedogorodkesenetep,…
$148,331
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/3
What do you get: an apartment 2+1 with an area of ​​77 m2 in the area of ​​Sincere. On const…
$183,605
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: large -scale proprietPremoklassavgorodkeysenet…
$205,861
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Akrotiri village, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go