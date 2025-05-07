Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Therapon
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Agios Therapon, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Therapon, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Therapon, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
FACILITIES • Fire place • Provision A/C • Provision Alarm system • Provision Photovoltaic • …
$475,543
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Agios Therapon, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go