Houses for sale in Agios Therapon, Cyprus

Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Therapon, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Therapon, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
FACILITIES • Fire place • Provision A/C • Provision Alarm system • Provision Photovoltaic • …
$443,933
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Agios Therapon, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Therapon, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
The property is located in Agios Therapon village in Limassol. Very near to supermarket, res…
$479,686
