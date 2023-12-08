Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Dugo Selo, Croatia

3 properties total found
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with bus in Puhovo, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with bus
Puhovo, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
I26978 Puhovska
€222,720
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with bus in Puhovo, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with bus
Puhovo, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
I26981 Puhovska
€205,320
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with bus in Puhovo, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with bus
Puhovo, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
I26980 Puhovska
€191,400
