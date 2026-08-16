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Houses for sale in Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia

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3 properties total found
8 room house in Plesivica, Croatia
8 room house
Plesivica, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14462Jastrebarsko, VlaškovecA spacious ranch-estate with 3 buildings wi…
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House in Jastrebarsko, Croatia
House
Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Area 1 100 m²
I20659 Bana Jelačića
$1,66M
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7 room house in Jastrebarsko, Croatia
7 room house
Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
I28025 Dr. Ante i Davida Starčevića
$474,962
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Properties features in Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia

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