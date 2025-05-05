Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

Grad Samobor
19
Grad Sveta Nedelja
17
City of Velika Gorica
14
Town of Zaprešić
6
26 properties total found
2 room house in Norsic Selo, Croatia
2 room house
Norsic Selo, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
I26397 Noršić selo
$232,502
3 room house in Podvrh, Croatia
3 room house
Podvrh, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
I28524 Uska ulica
$155,002
4 room house in Novaki, Croatia
4 room house
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
I25999 Cvjetna ulica
$354,289
3 room house in Radinovo Brdo, Croatia
3 room house
Radinovo Brdo, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
I25383 Gornji Oštrc
$188,216
7 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 458 m²
I13023 Stražnička
$869,116
9 room house in Molvice, Croatia
9 room house
Molvice, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 406 m²
I10402 Vinogradi
$653,221
4 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
I26965 Klaićev odvojak
$249,110
4 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
I28922 Pušine
$376,432
6 room house in Gudci, Croatia
6 room house
Gudci, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
I26675 Gudci
$204,823
4 room house in Krasic, Croatia
4 room house
Krasic, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
I27046 Krašić
$106,281
6 room house in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
6 room house
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
I21226 Ulica Martina pl. Tercela
$500,803
House in Gradec Municipality, Croatia
House
Gradec Municipality, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
I29183 Feštinec
$43,179
4 room house in Gornji Stupnik, Croatia
4 room house
Gornji Stupnik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
I29205 Cvjetna Ulica
$354,289
4 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
I28251 Milana Zjalića
$663,186
3 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
I28580 Gaj
$498,219
4 room house in Donji Stupnik, Croatia
4 room house
Donji Stupnik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 580 m²
I19559 Sv. Benedikta
$1,10M
4 room house in Novo Cice, Croatia
4 room house
Novo Cice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
I28171 Velikogorička
$276,788
3 room house in Kravarsko, Croatia
3 room house
Kravarsko, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
I29308 Podvornička cesta
$243,574
2 room house in Opcina Brdovec, Croatia
2 room house
Opcina Brdovec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
I28900 Vatrogasna
$199,288
3 room house in Opcina Brdovec, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Brdovec, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
I28899 Vatrogasna
$238,038
4 room house in Municipality of Rugvica, Croatia
4 room house
Municipality of Rugvica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
I29342 Rugvička cesta
$503,755
7 room house in Domaslovec, Croatia
7 room house
Domaslovec, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
I24650 Skendrovićev put
$509,180
4 room house in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room house
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 3
I27093 Malogorička
$440,647
6 room house in Novaki, Croatia
6 room house
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
I23741 Novačka cesta
$553,056
3 room house in Mala Rakovica, Croatia
3 room house
Mala Rakovica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 1
I23102 Eugena Kvaternika
$940,195
7 room house in Mala Rakovica, Croatia
7 room house
Mala Rakovica, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
I24084 Za Gaj
$553,056
