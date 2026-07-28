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Pool Villas for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

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Grad Zadar
39
Zadar
36
Grad Nin
9
Pag
5
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to an unparalleled blend of luxury, nature, and modern living in the heart of Starig…
$2,77M
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Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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